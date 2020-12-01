Louisville to reopen Main Street to cars, create outdoor dining areas

LOUISVILLE — Louisville is in the process of reopening Main Street, which has been closed to traffic since June to allow for a pedestrian-friendly zone for outdoor dining, and will create new dining and grab-and-go areas in parking spaces in front of restaurants.
A split 4-3 Louisville City Council voted last week against extending the road closure through the winter despite support for the extension from some in the Old Town restaurant and business community.
With COVID-19 cases spiking to all-time highs, Councilman Kyle Brown said he was uncomfortable with the city making any moves that could encourage crowds to gather close together, even outdoors.
“Creating a large space in the middle of Louisville where [people can congregate and spread the virus] gives me grave concern,” he said during last week’s special meeting on the road closure.
Councilwoman Deborah Fahey noted that the Main Street reopening would provide better access for emergency services and public transportation vehicles.
Some Old Town neighbors have complained that the road closure is creating parking and traffic issues along nearby side streets.
Councilman Jeff Lipton said he’s heard from residents who are “concerned that this is the first step to a permanent closure of Main Street.”
But, he added, that was never a consideration for city leadership.
Barriers, which cost the city $23,000 to install this summer, are currently being removed and fixtures are being put in place to create parking space dining alcoves. Main Street is expected to reopen by Dec. 7.
The city is moving forward with the process even after leaders heard pleas from businesses operators to keep the road closed.
“Our customers have become accustomed to the Main Street seating and they love it,” Moxie Bread Co. owner Andy Clark said. “… Let’s please keep it closed.”
