Longmont-based Scythe Robotics raises $13.8M

LONGMONT — Scythe Robotics Inc. has raised $13.85 million in what appears to be its first major round of venture capital investment as it operates in stealth mode.

The Longmont company reported the all-equity investment from four investors last week, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The figure includes an unknown amount of funding generated from the sale of a Simple Agreement for Future Equity warrant.

The only recorded funding amount the company previously raised was just under $750,000 in 2018.

Little is known about what exactly Scythe is developing; its website contains just its logo and an email address. It describes itself on its LinkedIn page as building autonomous robots for handling unstructured outdoor environments.

In a 2019 podcast interview, CEO Jack Morrison said the company is building autonomous robots to handle routine maintenance for open spaces such as preserves and parks. He described the initial product as a self-driving lawn mower, which is being tested in a pilot program with the city of Boulder, and mentioned robots that can identify and remove trash as a possible future product.

The company declined to comment Tuesday.

