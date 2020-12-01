Jersey Mike’s to open Wednesday in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 535 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette on Wednesday.

Franchise owners Bob Troilo and Todd Tygesen will have a formal grand opening when daily operations return to normal, but in the meantime the new sub sandwich restaurant will temporarily close its dining room to help limit person-to-person spread of the novel coronavirus.

Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Its telephone number is 720-787-9975.

Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,500 locations open or under development nationwide.

