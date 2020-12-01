Hospital foundations set up way to contribute to workers

GREELEY and LOVELAND — Banner Health workers can no longer accept food donations during the pandemic, but for people wanting to support health-care workers, Banner hospital foundations have set up a mechanism to permit donations to workers.

“Health-care staff has said gifts of meals and snacks have been some of the most uplifting things they’ve relied upon during the pandemic. Unfortunately, due to safety concerns and staffing, the hospitals can’t take food donations from the community,” Carrie Haas-Vukosovich, Banner senior human resources business partner, said in a written statement. Instead, leaders ask that people redirect money to the foundations. This will allow leaders to plan meals for the teams and distribute them in a coordinated way. To get more information about how you can donate, visit:

