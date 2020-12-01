Area hotels see occupancy start to bounce back

Local hotels aren’t nearly as full as they were prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, but occupancy rates throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions are bouncing back from historic lows this spring, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report as released Monday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.
Loveland had the highest occupancy rates in October at 78.4%. That’s up from 64.6% in September and single-digit rates in the early part of the virus pandemic. Daily room stays averaged $93.86 in October.
In Greeley, the October occupancy rate was 63.6% and rooms cost $77.26 on average.
Fort Collins hotels were 68.5% full in October and the room cost an average of $98.80.
Estes Park posted a 60.3% occupancy rate and average room prices of $190.44.
Boulder hotels saw an October occupancy rate of 56.8%. Rooms in the city averaged $117.66 per night.
Longmont hotels were 49.2% full and rooms averaged $84.48 per night.
Hotels along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor were 42.3% occupied and cost $87.18 per night.
Statewide, the October occupancy rate was 50.5% and the average daily rate was $110.29.
