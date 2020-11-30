Realities For Children tree lighting ceremony goes virtual

FORT COLLINS — Realities for Children, a nonprofit organization that aims to serve abused and at-risk youth in Larimer County, will hold its 23rd annual NightLights tree lighting celebration and fundraising campaign kick-off virtually on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/realities-nightlights-2020-tickets-128573927077.

NightLight will feature performances by Julia Kirkwood, EmmaMarie, Vi Wickam & Friends and Santa Claus, along with the lighting of RFC’s Big Blue Tree.

