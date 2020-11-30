Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Lafayette resident participating in Pfizer coronavirus vaccine trial 

By BizWest Staff — 

LAFAYETTE — Jackie Stone, a 35-year-old Lafayette woman with a high risk for COVID-19 complications, is participating in phase three Pfizer coronavirus vaccine trial, according to a Boulder Daily Camera report.

Stone, who will be monitored by medical professionals involved with the trial for two years, told the newspaper that she had flu-like symptoms for a day after taking the vaccine candidate, but “when I look back on it I think, that’s fairly mild, especially given that this virus could kill me as a person who is high risk.”

 

