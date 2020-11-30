Genomic engineering company Inscripta raises $58M

BOULDER — Inscripta Inc. has raised $58 million in its latest round of fundraising as it continues on the path of commercializing its gene-editing platform.
The Boulder-based Inscripta raised the funds from seven investors, including one who purchased $8.06 million in options to buy stock in the future, according to disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.
The company has now raised north of $259 million from venture capital sources since its founding in 2015, including a $125 million Series D round late last year as it aimed to start selling its platform.
Genomic engineering, also known as “gene editing,” is the process of adding or removing certain parts of a living organism’s genetic blueprint and purposefully creating mutations. The process could be used to cure genetically-driven diseases such as cancer, but remains the center of a larger debate over medical ethics of manipulating the human genome.
Inscripta’s round comes days after fellow Boulder-based biotechnology firm SomaLogic Inc. raised $121 million in its Series A, setting a record for the largest-single venture capital round in the area this year.
The company did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
The company has now raised north of $259 million from venture capital sources since its founding in 2015, including a $125 million Series D round late last year as it aimed to start selling its platform.
Genomic engineering, also known as “gene editing,” is the process of adding or removing certain parts of a living organism’s genetic blueprint and purposefully creating mutations. The process could be used to cure genetically-driven diseases such as cancer, but remains the center of a larger debate over medical ethics of manipulating the human genome.
Inscripta’s round comes days after fellow Boulder-based biotechnology firm SomaLogic Inc. raised $121 million in its Series A, setting a record for the largest-single venture capital round in the area this year.
The company did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
