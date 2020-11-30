Company linked to CrossFit owner raises $35.8M

BOULDER — A subsidiary company registered to Boulder-based investor and CrossFit Inc. CEO Eric Roza has raised $35.82 million for reasons unclear.
CF Aggregator LLC reported the funding haul from 60 investors in filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday morning. The company is listed as a venture capital fund on the filing and is registered at the same Boulder address where CrossFit is expected to establish its new head office after moving from Santa Cruz, California.
It’s not clear what if any connection the fund has to CrossFit as an entity that teaches coaches and licenses gyms. Roza did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Roza formerly headed digital advertising data collector Datalogix until it was acquired by Oracle Inc. (NYSE: ORCL) in 2015.
He ran his own gym in Boulder before purchasing the brand from founder and former CEO Greg Glassman in August for an undisclosed amount.
Glassman was pressured into selling the company in July after saying COVID-19 is a conspiracy and claiming, without evidence, that George Floyd was murdered as part of a cover-up for a money-laundering operation. The comments nearly broke the 20-year-old program of powerlifting, plyometrics and other fitness disciplines into splinter factions.
A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled Eric Roza’s surname. BizWest regrets the error.
