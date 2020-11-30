Boulder launches gift card matching program

BOULDER — Boulder has launched the Retail S.O.S. and Boulder Bonus Bucks incentive program, which uses public money to match gift card purchases from participating local shops.

Buyers get a free $25 Boulder Bonus Bucks card for every $25 spent in Boulder gift cards purchased, up to $100 per person.

There are more than 60 Boulder retailers participating in the program, according to a city news release.

Boulder will use federal CARES Act funding to pay for the matching gift cards.

“The City of Boulder is pleased to provide residents with this opportunity to make the holidays a little brighter for themselves and for local, small businesses” Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said in a prepared statement. “Small businesses help make Boulder special and provide our community with the goods and services we need and enjoy in our lives. Shopping at local businesses generates sales tax funds that support the basic services we rely on, from police and fire response to the open space, parks, paths and libraries we all treasure.”

For more information, visit https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/boulder/.

