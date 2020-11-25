CableLabs, Society of Cable Technology Engineers look to join forces

LOUISVILLE — CableLabs, the Louisville-based global nonprofit research and development lab for the cable industry, could soon merge with Society of Cable Technology Engineers, creating one of the largest engineering trade groups in the telecommunications industry.

The parties have signed a letter of intent to join forces, and CableLabs’ membership has approved the merger. SCTE’s membership, along with members of the group’s European counterpart International Society of Broadband Experts, is expected to vote on the matter next month.

Should the merger occur, SCTE would become a subsidiary of CableLabs on Jan. 1, 2021, according to an FAQ for members posted to SCTE’s website.

“There are no plans for reducing staff within either organization, decreasing costs or budgets or eliminating services, programs or chapters,” SCTE said. “The increased alignment of investments, resources, innovation and execution is critical in order to expand programs, and engage vendor and international relationships creating efficiencies in connecting across the industry with implementation, best practices, needs and allocation of resources.”

The merger is not expected to affect leadership of either organization. Mark Dzuban will remain president of SCTE and will report to CableLabs CEO Phil McKinney.

Part of the rationale for the merger is to increase industrywide support for 10G, a combination of developing technologies that CableLabs touts as being able to provide Internet speeds 10 times faster than is currently possible.

“With the commitment to 10G in mind, the transaction will represent the industry’s ongoing efforts to deliver to consumers new innovations and services which will meet changing consumer needs and support the future expansion of broadband deployment,” SCTE said.