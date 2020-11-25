Boulder’s SomaLogic raises $121M in Series A round

BOULDER — Blood protein testmaker SomaLogic Inc. has secured $121 million in its Series A financing round, making it the largest venture-capital round in the region so far this year.
In a statement, the Boulder company said the round was led by New York-based health-care investor Casdin Capital LLC, whose founder Eli Casdin will gain a seat on the board. At least 10 other venture-capital firms were involved in the round.
SomaLogic develops platforms to read proteins in a patient’s sample that may signal illnesses or future health conditions, and suggest potential treatments. The company has co-developed several programs with pharmaceutical giants such as Amgen Inc. (Nasdaq: AMGN) and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) to measure samples from clinical drug trial patients.
The company intends to use the funds for product development and expanding its market share.
“With this funding, we will build on our substantial technological lead in this space, continue to develop these important markets and in the process, achieve our goals of improving human health and healthcare delivery,” SomaLogic CEO Roy Smythe said in a statement.
The round has not been filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Wednesday morning. SomaLogic said it anticipates more funding to close within the next 90 days.
The round is the largest known haul of venture-capital money in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley so far this year, eclipsing Biodesix INc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) raising $72 million in an initial public offering, JumpCloud Inc. raising $75 million in a Series E round and Fort Collins’ BillGo Inc. raising almost $60 million.
