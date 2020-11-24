Loveland businesses organize opposition to health orders; state may take action as result

LOVELAND — Seventy-one businesses and individuals had signed a letter as of noon Tuesday to protest the increased restrictions to be placed on Larimer County businesses at 5 p.m.

The businesses, part of an organization called Small Business for a Healthy Loveland, organized quickly over the weekend after the county health department increased the pandemic emergency level from yellow to red.

Sponsored Content Everyone is affected by cancer

But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in. Read More

Restrictions under the red level prohibit restaurants from providing indoor seating; further limit attendance at gyms, places of worship, and workplaces; and close indoor event centers. Under the previous yellow level, restaurants, indoor event centers, and churches could seat up to 50% capacity; in general, yellow restrictions were less restrictive of economic activity.

The letter that the businesses and individuals signed but have not yet submitted to the county said that they would continue to operate under the yellow restrictions and ignore the new health department order.

Clay Caldwell, owner of Betta Gumbo restaurant in downtown Loveland and one of the organizers, deferred comment Tuesday, saying he was preparing 2,200 Thanksgiving meals and didn’t have time to talk.

Morgen Harrington, chief financial officer for Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, the other organizer of the effort, said the intent is not to make things worse for the health-care sector but to protect businesses that would otherwise cease to exist, putting potentially thousands of workers out of their jobs.

“I can’t look my staff in the eye and say they don’t have a job again,” Harrington said.

“The repercussions of closing are worse than staying open,” she said.

The businesses would like to open a dialog with Tom Gonzalez, the county health director, to talk about a better way to protect health as well as the economy.

Harrington cited the Mesa County 5-Star Variance Protection Program, which permits businesses that meet certain health and safety standards, submit safety plans and agree to an inspection to continue to operate.

Whether the businesses that ignore the new pandemic order face repercussions was not clear Tuesday.

In a statement Monday, Larimer County Public Health spokeswoman Katie O’Donnell said the state has made clear that it will revoke licenses for non-compliant businesses.

However, the state health department was less specific. In an email to BizWest Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said that enforcement begins at the county, “but CDPHE can issue cease and desist orders, which if defied, can carry court sanctions.” The state health department also said it can temporarily suspend business licenses.

“Hospital capacity is shrinking, and we must work to ensure they have the ability to provide care to those who need it,” the CDPHE said in its email.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jared Polis in a press conference Tuesday directly spoke to the Loveland situation by saying that enforcement of health department orders and liquor license rules are a routine course of business in the state and meant to keep consumer confidence high.

“I don’t want a few bad actors undermining that, especially at a time that I’ve called the state Legislature to step up to help the good actors in the restaurant industry. And this is unprecedented in Colorado with a $100 million willing to go out to help our restaurants through a difficult winter,” Polis said.

The governor has called the Legislature into special session beginning Monday to consider emergency aid to businesses and residents.