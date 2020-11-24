Louisville OKs food-truck courts, paves way for Rose and Raven

LOUISVILLE — The Rose and Raven, a planned cidery and food-truck park along East South Boulder Road in Louisville, is moving forward after a series of approvals last week from the Louisville City Council that allow for the establishment of such businesses in the city.

The body passed a measure that allows food-truck courts to set up shop. Previously, city regulations had only contemplated the operation of individual food trucks, according to city planner Lisa Ritchie.

“Mobile food courts would not be practical under current city regulations because every food truck would need to obtain authorization from nearby restaurants on an annual basis. An adjoining restaurant in a shopping center where the food truck court operates could in effect eliminate the ability of the food truck court to operate due to the requirement for authorization,” planning documents show. “While it is important to have this authorization requirement for typical food truck operations outside of food truck courts to ensure unfair competition with brick and mortar restaurants, a food truck court operates as a brick and mortar business and would rely on the availability of food trucks for their business plan.”

The food-truck court concept is a controversial one for brick-and-mortar restaurant operators, who claim the parks could create unfair competition.

“As you know, food trucks pay no property tax, employ few, if any locals, rarely support local schools and nonprofits, and have no permanent ties to Louisville,” Michael Menaker wrote an email to city officials.

In another email to Louisville staff, Tiffany Perez, owner of The Fork n’ Frijole, wrote, “We do not oppose business coming into our community; we oppose the fact our voice, input and permission will be taken away.”

City leaders were not swayed by these arguments.

“There is enough protection for existing businesses to ensure there’s economic protection for them, while encouraging innovation and creativity,” Mayor Ashley Stolzmann, said.

The Rose and Raven co-ownerJoshua Martinsonssaid he aim is not to poach business from existing restaurants, but to “grow the pie” for all Louisville eateries.

The food-truck park and cidery will be located at 511 E. South Boulder Road, on the north side of East South Boulder Road, west of Centennial Drive and east of Garfield Avenue. Owners Joshua Martinsons and Brant Clark, doing business as Corvus Nidus LLC, purchased the property for $1.47 million in May, according to Boulder County property records.

The Rose and Raven would be a 14,000-square-foot craft cider production facility with interior and exterior seating, plus a kitchen. The food-truck park would be located on the west side of the building.