Illinois investment group pays $57M for Thornton distribution facility

THORNTON — An Illinois-based investment company has acquired a recently built Thornton distribution and logistics building for $57 million.
Inland Real Estate Group, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, purchased the 151,668-square-foot building at 900 E. 128th Ave. from The Opus Group, based in Minneapolis. The property is fully leased by Amazon for last-mile deliveries.
Opus’ Denver office developed the facility in 2019.
Will Strong and Greer Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction, with Joe Krahn and Harper Davis providing leasing advisory.
“With an irreplaceable high profile, prestigious location, this was a rare investment opportunity of a best-in-class logistics hub able to provide users with outstanding access to transportation, labor, and consumers critical to their business,” said Strong, Cushman & Wakefield’s executive managing director, in a prepared statement.
The Thornton building is located within minutes of Interstate 25 and includes 30-foot clear height, 24 dock doors and six drive-in ramped doors.
