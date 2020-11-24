Colorado Public Radio hires program director for CPR News

DENVER — Colorado Public Radio has hired public-radio veteran Gillian Coldsnow as the program director for CPR News. Coldsnow will begin her new position Jan. 16, 2021.

“I am tremendously excited for Gillian to join CPR News,” Sean Nethery, CPR’s senior vice president of content and planning, said in a prepared statement. “We are lucky to have found someone with experience as a host, producer, trainer, reporter, editor, fundraiser, programmer and manager. Her experience, sensibility and commitment to excellence in public radio will be instrumental in making CPR News an even more important service — both for the existing audience and for new listeners.”

Coldsnow spent 27 years at Northwest Public Broadcasting in Pullman, Washington, where she most recently served as the program director since 2014. She previously worked for MediaCorp (formerly Singapore Broadcasting Corp.) as a host of live classical, jazz, popular and world music programs and a children’s television series.

“I am deeply honored to join CPR, where every person is dedicated to the spirit of public radio,” Coldsnow said. “CPR’s national standing among our public radio peers is impressive and one I will embrace and continue to build. I look forward to advancing CPR’s commitment to providing a trusted service that brings Coloradans together while celebrating our diversity with respect, joy and understanding.”

At CPR News, Coldsnow will focus on bringing a younger and more diverse audience to CPR News, scheduling a mix of national programs, working with the CPR News team to integrate Colorado content, coaching hosts and reporters, and leading the development of special content.