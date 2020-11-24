Brickell Biotech CFO resigns to fully commit to Edgewise Therapeutics

BOULDER — R. Michael Carruthers, the chief financial officer and head accountant for Brickell Biotech inc. (Nasdaq: BII), is resigning from the company to fully commit to fellow Boulder-based biopharmaceutical firm Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.
In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday morning, the Boulder-based Brickell said Carruthers would resign effective at the end of the month.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
Carruthers, a veteran finance officer of multiple Boulder-area clinical companies, was acting as an independent CFO consultant before joining Edgewise Therapeutics in September as its full-time CFO.
Brickell said it will hire Albert Marchio II as a part-time CFO in December, and promote Jose Breton as its chief accounting officer. Breton joined the company after it acquired Vical Inc. in a reverse initial public offering last year.
Brickell’s Sofpironium Bromide treatment for excessive underarm sweating has recently been approved for sale in Japan, and is recruiting patients for a Phase III trial in the U.S. That trial is currently expected to end next July.
BOULDER — R. Michael Carruthers, the chief financial officer and head accountant for Brickell Biotech inc. (Nasdaq: BII), is resigning from the company to fully commit to fellow Boulder-based biopharmaceutical firm Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.
In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday morning, the Boulder-based Brickell said Carruthers would resign effective at the end of the month.
Carruthers, a veteran finance officer of multiple Boulder-area clinical companies, was acting as an independent CFO consultant before joining Edgewise Therapeutics in September as its full-time CFO.
Brickell said it will hire Albert Marchio II as a part-time CFO in December, and promote Jose Breton as its chief accounting officer. Breton joined the company after it acquired Vical Inc. in a reverse initial public offering last year.
Brickell’s Sofpironium Bromide treatment for excessive underarm sweating has recently been approved for sale in Japan, and is recruiting patients for a Phase III trial in the U.S. That trial is currently expected to end next July.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.