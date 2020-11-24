Brickell Biotech CFO resigns to fully commit to Edgewise Therapeutics

BOULDER — R. Michael Carruthers, the chief financial officer and head accountant for Brickell Biotech inc. (Nasdaq: BII), is resigning from the company to fully commit to fellow Boulder-based biopharmaceutical firm Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday morning, the Boulder-based Brickell said Carruthers would resign effective at the end of the month.

Carruthers, a veteran finance officer of multiple Boulder-area clinical companies, was acting as an independent CFO consultant before joining Edgewise Therapeutics in September as its full-time CFO.

Brickell said it will hire Albert Marchio II as a part-time CFO in December, and promote Jose Breton as its chief accounting officer. Breton joined the company after it acquired Vical Inc. in a reverse initial public offering last year.

Brickell’s Sofpironium Bromide treatment for excessive underarm sweating has recently been approved for sale in Japan, and is recruiting patients for a Phase III trial in the U.S. That trial is currently expected to end next July.