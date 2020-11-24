Bank forecloses on Broadway property eyed for redevelopment

BOULDER — FirstBank has initiated foreclosure proceedings on a Boulder commercial property at 965 Broadway purchased just last year by an Iowa-based real estate investment group for the potential purpose of redevelopment.
STA Fund LLC, a holding company operated by Blackbird Investments in Des Moines, owes the entirety of its outstanding principal balance of $1.86 million, according to Boulder Public Trustee data.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
The firm bought the roughly 11,400-square-foot building in May 2019 from the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for a total of $3.1 million. The LDS church had owned the building since 1961.
At the time of the sale, The Colorado Group Inc. broker Scott Crabtree said Blackbird had “a non-profit entity in mind for the entire space.”
It’s unclear whether the foreclosure will stall or end Blackbird’s plans. The firm did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
No redevelopment plans or building applications have been submitted to the city for the Broadway property.
BOULDER — FirstBank has initiated foreclosure proceedings on a Boulder commercial property at 965 Broadway purchased just last year by an Iowa-based real estate investment group for the potential purpose of redevelopment.
STA Fund LLC, a holding company operated by Blackbird Investments in Des Moines, owes the entirety of its outstanding principal balance of $1.86 million, according to Boulder Public Trustee data.
The firm bought the roughly 11,400-square-foot building in May 2019 from the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for a total of $3.1 million. The LDS church had owned the building since 1961.
At the time of the sale, The Colorado Group Inc. broker Scott Crabtree said Blackbird had “a non-profit entity in mind for the entire space.”
It’s unclear whether the foreclosure will stall or end Blackbird’s plans. The firm did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
No redevelopment plans or building applications have been submitted to the city for the Broadway property.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.