Longmont company offers CBD-infused chewing gum

LONGMONT — Cannovia LLC, a Longmont-based cannabidiol company, has launched its latest product, CBD-infused chewing gum.

Dubbed mynd gum, the product is designed to appeal to individuals who like gum but also favor the health benefits of CBD, a non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis plants.

“We’re excited about mynd because it gives increasingly sophisticated CBD customers exactly what they want,” Brian Baum, Cannovia CEO, said in a press release. “They’re looking for ways to enjoy the benefits of CBD quickly with a product that’s portable and, most importantly, can enhance their desired states of mynd. Our gum delivers which is why we tell customers it will blow their mynd!”

Mynd Gum is available online at www.myndgum.com and will enter broader retail sales in 2021.