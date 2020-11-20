Larimer County to go to Red level on COVID-19 restrictions next Tuesday

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County will join several surrounding counties and communities along the Front Range that will go the most severe level of COVID-19 restrictions outside of another shutdown.

In a statement Friday night, the Larimer County Board of Health said it supported the move to go from the second level, or yellow, to the fourth level, or red, beginning next Tuesday.

Larimer County public health director Tom Gonzales said the department is prepared to help businesses adopt new strategies to remain open in limited capacities until the county can return to a lower level.

“Every single positive COVID-19 case in Larimer County is a step backwards for the entire community,” Gonzales said. “We have more testing and knowledge than we did in April, but today transmission is greater, cases are higher, and our hospitals are really feeling the impact.”

Larimer County’s two-week incidence rate shows that 819 county residents per 100,000 are infected, and positivity rates for tests at that time are just more than 12%.

Increases in restrictions include:

The county’s variances on state-mandated restrictions are cancelled.

Personal gatherings of any size will not be allowed.

High schools are suggested to use hybrid or remote learning.

Restaurants will go from being allowed to operate at 25% capacity or 50 people to closing indoor dining. Curbside delivery and to-go is still permitted, and outdoor restaurant seating is allowed with a group from a single household.

Last call for on-premises alcohol sales moves from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Office capacity moves from 25% to 10%, with remote work strongly encouraged when possible.

Gym capacity moves from 25% to 10% capacity or a maximum 10 people indoors per room or outdoors. Reservations are now required.

Indoor events and entertainment will be closed.

Outdoor seated and unseated events and entertainment will allow 25% or 75-person capacity. Guests can attend only with members of one’s household and must maintain six feet of space from other groups.

Boulder and Broomfield counties were elevated to Level Red as of Friday. Weld County is also due to go to Level Red restrictions, but county officials there are refusing to enforce the new rules, following in previous refusals to enforce the statewide mask order.