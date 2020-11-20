Funding Friday: Urban-gro’s $13.8M pitch to the Nasdaq, mini-rockets bring in $9.8M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Urban-gro Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) is seeking to raise $13.8 million in a debut onto the Nasdaq in the near future. The Lafayette-based indoor agricultural engineering company, which trades on the over-the-counter markets, is awaiting approval from the exchange to move forward on the list.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) consummated an agreement to trade in a $64.82 million debt note due in 2024 to the holder in exchange for 15.69 million shares of common stock and issued that debt holder a new $50 million bond that matures in 2024.

Mini-rocket maker Ursa Major Technologies Inc. completed a $25.26 million Series B round Wednesday by bringing in an additional $9.8 million from 12 new investors. The Berthoud company develops propulsion systems for small-payload satellites.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Nov. 20: Congruex LLC, Boulder, $6.2 million round closed from one investor

Nov. 19: Element Wilderness QOZ Fund LLC, Boulder, $1.25 million round closed

Nov. 19: Wilderness Place Portfolio LLC, Boulder, $7.25 million round closed

Nov. 18: 260 Pearl LLC, Boulder, $4.22 million round closed

