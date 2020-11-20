Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, November 20, 2020: Boulder Valley RE/Con REcap

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, we have a recap of BizWest’s 2020 Boulder Valley RE/Con. National Association of Realtors senior economist Lawrence Yun tells us why the winter may be one of the hottest seasons for homebuying in memory, while Lynda Gibbons and Gregory Glass from commercial brokerage Gibbons White breaks down a COVID-strained office and retail market.


 