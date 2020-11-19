Colorado Springs named finalist for U.S. Space Command HQ

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Department of Defense is one of six bases across the country in a final run-off to permanently house the U.S. Space Command.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the nearby Peterson Air Force Base currently serves as the Command’s provisional headquarters, and is competing against bases in New Mexico, Florida, Nebraska, Alabama and Texas.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.