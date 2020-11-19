Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Colorado Springs named finalist for U.S. Space Command HQ

By BizWest Staff — 

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Department of Defense is one of six bases across the country in a final run-off to permanently house the U.S. Space Command.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the nearby Peterson Air Force Base currently serves as the Command’s provisional headquarters, and is competing against bases in New Mexico, Florida, Nebraska, Alabama and Texas.


 