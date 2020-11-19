COGCC accidentally sends disparaging emails to energy companies

DENVER — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has apologized for inadvertently sending out an internal test email that used mocking names for energy companies.
Denver CBS4 reports the emails were supposed to be a list of companies with upcoming hearings in front of the regulatory agency, but called companies “Snake Oil Inc.”, “Bad Oil and Gas”, “Here We Go Again” and other disparaging names.
