Target to open store in Fort Collins’ Old Town

FORT COLLINS — Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) plans to open its third store in Fort Collins next year near the city’s Old Town district.
The Coloradoan reports the retailer will install a 45,000-square-foot store in the former 24 Hour Fitness location at 460A S. College Ave.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.