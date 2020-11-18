Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Target to open store in Fort Collins’ Old Town

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) plans to open its third store in Fort Collins next year near the city’s Old Town district.

The Coloradoan reports the retailer will install a 45,000-square-foot store in the former 24 Hour Fitness location at 460A S. College Ave.


 