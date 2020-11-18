Magnifi hires product exec from Broadridge Financial

BOULDER — Magnifi, a Boulder-based investment search platform owned by the TIFIN Group, has hired financial technology industry veteran Tom Van Horn to serve as the firm’s chief product officer.
Van Horn was most recently vice president of product management at the fin-tech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., according to a Magnifi news release.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
“Magnifi is unlike anything I have seen in the wealth and asset management industry during my career in fin-tech,” he said in the release. “With its foundational elements of patented natural language recognition and robust investment intelligence, the platform breaks down the opaqueness of investment products and makes them more accessible for individual and professional investors. I could not be more energized to engrain myself with such a talented group of professionals changing the investment marketplace as we know it.”
Magnifi has been boosting its c-suite in 2020. In March, the company hired former Charles Schwab CEO David Pottruck as the firm’s new executive co-chairman.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Magnifi, a Boulder-based investment search platform owned by the TIFIN Group, has hired financial technology industry veteran Tom Van Horn to serve as the firm’s chief product officer.
Van Horn was most recently vice president of product management at the fin-tech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., according to a Magnifi news release.
Sponsored Content
Patients Win When Health Insurers and Providers Work Together
See how UnitedHealthcare has focused on developing a collaborative network of care providers to deliver on what Colorado companies are seeking: health care that’s higher quality, more affordable and more accessible for their employees.
“Magnifi is unlike anything I have seen in the wealth and asset management industry during my career in fin-tech,” he said in the release. “With its foundational elements of patented natural language recognition and robust investment intelligence, the platform breaks down the opaqueness of investment products and makes them more accessible for individual and professional investors. I could not be more energized to engrain myself with such a talented group of professionals changing the investment marketplace as we know it.”
Magnifi has been boosting its c-suite in 2020. In March, the company hired former Charles Schwab CEO David Pottruck as the firm’s new executive co-chairman.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.