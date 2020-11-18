Ketamine clinic opens in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — Klarisana Outreach Inc., a Texas-based firm that operates a chain of ketamine treatment centers, has opened a new clinic in Westminster.

Ketamine, a dissociative drug often used in anesthesia, has off-label uses that can treat depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain. While the off-label use of ketamine can be controversial, clinics such as Klarisana are legal to operate in Colorado.

Klarisana has an existing treatment center in Denver.

The firm, in a news release, said it is the first ketamine-based provider to work in-network with Medicaid in Colorado.

