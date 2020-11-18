Costco seeks to build new store in Longmont by 2024

LONGMONT — Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) said it could open its planned new store in Longmont by mid-2024.
The Longmont Times-Call reports the retailer told city leaders that a buildout of the proposed store in southeast Longmont would require between 12 and 18 months of infrastructure construction.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.