Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Costco seeks to build new store in Longmont by 2024

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT — Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) said it could open its planned new store in Longmont by mid-2024.

The Longmont Times-Call reports the retailer told city leaders that a buildout of the proposed store in southeast Longmont would require between 12 and 18 months of infrastructure construction.


 