Berthoud rocket builder Ursa Major raises additional $9.8M

BERTHOUD — Ursa Major Technologies Inc. closed out a long-running $25.26 million round by raising an additional $9.8 million in recent days.
The Berthoud company added the funds on top of an ongoing round that brought in $15.5 million last July, according to filings Wednesday morning with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Approximately $4.55 million of the funds are from convertible notes.
The funds came from 12 new investors, according to the filing, bringing the total number of investors in the round to 24.
Ursa Major makes rocket systems from micro and nano-satellites under 100 kilograms. CEO Joe Laurienti did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.
