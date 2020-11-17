Vestas lays off 185 at Brighton plant

BRIGHTON — Vestas Wind Systems A/S, a Danish wind-energy company with U.S. manufacturing plants in Windsor, Brighton and Pueblo, will lay off 185 workers at its Brighton facility permanently.

The layoffs, a reason for which was not given, will begin Jan. 17, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice submitted to the Colorado Department of Employment and Labor.

WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

The layoff announcement comes just weeks after Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL), a major supplier of epoxy resins reinforced with glass or carbon fibers used in the manufacturing of wind turbines, closed its Windsor plant, citing decreased demand from Vestas, the operation’s main customer.

Vestas also made news in October when MidAmerican Energy Co. in Iowa shut down its Vestas towers after a series of blade failures.

