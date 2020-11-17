TechStars Sustainability Challenge seeks to lessen impacts of global supply chain

BOULDER — Techstars, the Boulder-based startup accelerator, is now accepting applications for the new Techstars Sustainability Challenge, a contest aimed at generating new ideas to lessen the environmental toll of the global supply chain.
“Winners will be showcased at the first Techstars Sustainability Summit in April, and at least one will have the opportunity to develop a proof-of-concept with a Techstars Sustainability Challenge program partner,” according to a company news release.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
“A massive challenge in sustainability today is improving operations of the global economy’s complex supply chains to be more efficient and environmentally friendly. It’s difficult for companies to get insights into their overall footprint and the operations of their suppliers, and ultimately alter behaviors and systems,” Techstars senior vice president of investments Cody Simms said in the release. “Through the Techstars Sustainability Challenge, we are putting out the call to entrepreneurs, tech startups, researchers, NGOs and corporate innovators to help us find and scale solutions to one of the world’s most urgent sustainability problems. We are looking for innovators who can help build a more sustainable supply chain through their work on the measurement and management of supply chain impacts.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Techstars, the Boulder-based startup accelerator, is now accepting applications for the new Techstars Sustainability Challenge, a contest aimed at generating new ideas to lessen the environmental toll of the global supply chain.
“Winners will be showcased at the first Techstars Sustainability Summit in April, and at least one will have the opportunity to develop a proof-of-concept with a Techstars Sustainability Challenge program partner,” according to a company news release.
Sponsored Content
Patients Win When Health Insurers and Providers Work Together
See how UnitedHealthcare has focused on developing a collaborative network of care providers to deliver on what Colorado companies are seeking: health care that’s higher quality, more affordable and more accessible for their employees.
“A massive challenge in sustainability today is improving operations of the global economy’s complex supply chains to be more efficient and environmentally friendly. It’s difficult for companies to get insights into their overall footprint and the operations of their suppliers, and ultimately alter behaviors and systems,” Techstars senior vice president of investments Cody Simms said in the release. “Through the Techstars Sustainability Challenge, we are putting out the call to entrepreneurs, tech startups, researchers, NGOs and corporate innovators to help us find and scale solutions to one of the world’s most urgent sustainability problems. We are looking for innovators who can help build a more sustainable supply chain through their work on the measurement and management of supply chain impacts.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.