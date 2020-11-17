TechStars Sustainability Challenge seeks to lessen impacts of global supply chain

BOULDER — Techstars, the Boulder-based startup accelerator, is now accepting applications for the new Techstars Sustainability Challenge, a contest aimed at generating new ideas to lessen the environmental toll of the global supply chain.

“Winners will be showcased at the first Techstars Sustainability Summit in April, and at least one will have the opportunity to develop a proof-of-concept with a Techstars Sustainability Challenge program partner,” according to a company news release.

“A massive challenge in sustainability today is improving operations of the global economy’s complex supply chains to be more efficient and environmentally friendly. It’s difficult for companies to get insights into their overall footprint and the operations of their suppliers, and ultimately alter behaviors and systems,” Techstars senior vice president of investments Cody Simms said in the release. “Through the Techstars Sustainability Challenge, we are putting out the call to entrepreneurs, tech startups, researchers, NGOs and corporate innovators to help us find and scale solutions to one of the world’s most urgent sustainability problems. We are looking for innovators who can help build a more sustainable supply chain through their work on the measurement and management of supply chain impacts.”

