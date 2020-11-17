New Lafayette city planning and building director starts work

LAFAYETTE — Jeff Brasel, Lafayette’s newly-hired city planning and building director, began his new role Monday, according to a city news release.
His experience includes stints as Denver’s planning and development supervisor and Centennial’s deputy director.
One of his main roles will be to oversee the implementation of Lafayette’s Comprehensive Plan, which “will help guide the city’s evolution through 2040 and serves as the backbone of Lafayette’s planning and building,” the release said.
“Jeff will be a real asset to Lafayette, and we’re lucky to have him. He brings considerable experience and is a committed public sector leader with strong knowledge in planning and building and urban design,” city administrator Fritz Sprague said in the release. “His background, training and education will be a big benefit to the department and city as a whole. I also think Jeff will be a great fit with our organization and community.”
