Greeley Stampede announces summer 2021 concert schedule

GREELEY — The Greeley Stampede in 2020 fell victim to the pandemic, but it is putting in place plans for the 2021 event June 23 through July 4 event, including its musical acts.

The organization released its 2021 Superstars Concert Series and the Faith & the Family Night concert lineup this morning:

Friday, June 25, Brett Young with Ian Munsick

Saturday, June 26, 3 Doors Down with Ayron Jones

Thursday, July 1, Dwight Yoakam with Casey James Prestwood

Friday, July 2, Jon Pardi with Tyler Walker

Saturday, July 3, HARDY and Lauren Alaina

Sunday, June 27, TobyMac for the Faith & the Family Night event

The Stampede cancelled its 2020 event after 99 years of continuous shows in April, as the pandemic forced large gatherings to suspend en masse.

Tickets for the Greeley Stampede will go on sale in early 2021 due to the uncertainty as to what summer is going to look like for large events. The event will follow local and state government COVID guidelines; the health and safety of the community, guests, volunteers and staff is a top priority for the event, the Stampede said in its announcement.

“While we hope that next year’s event will be back to normal, we are expecting some restrictions including a reduced capacity,” said Greeley Stampede general manager Justin Watada.

The Stampede is offering early access gift cards for the holiday season. The gift cards will give the purchaser or gift receiver an opportunity to purchase event tickets before they are available to the general public.

“We know a lot of guests who usually purchase Stampede tickets for holiday gifts,” said Watada. “The early access gift cards are an opportunity for guests to skip the line to have a better chance at getting the seats they want when tickets are available.”

Gift cards are available now through Dec. 23 and are sold in increments of $25. When the on-sale date is finalized, gift card holders will be contacted with their window to purchase. Gift cards can be redeemed for event tickets including rodeo, concert and the SuperStars Series Concert Package. The gift cards are available only through the Greeley Stampede ticket office by calling 970-356-7787 or visiting 600 N. 14th Ave. in Greeley. The ticket office is open Monday through Thursday, 10am-4pm.

