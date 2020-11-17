Boulder, Broomfield again rising on state’s COVID restriction level

DENVER — Boulder and Broomfield counties are part of the 15 counties that state health authorities will impose additional restrictions on Friday, as the state as a whole continues to see spiking COVID-19 caseloads.

Gov. Jared Polis announced several counties, including Boulder, will enter the Red Level of Colorado’s COVID-19 dial, which imposes the following:

The county’s variances on state-mandated restrictions are cancelled.

Personal gatherings of any size will not be allowed.

High schools are suggested to use hybrid or remote learning.

Restaurants will go from being allowed to operate at 25% capacity or 50 people to closing indoor dining. Curbside delivery and to-go is still permitted, and outdoor restaurant seating is allowed with a group from a single household.

Last call for on-premises alcohol sales moves from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Office capacity moves from 25% to 10%; with remote work strongly encouraged when possible.

Gym capacity moves from 25% to 10% capacity or a maximum 10 people indoors per room or outdoors. Reservations are now required.

Indoor events and entertainment will be closed.

Outdoor seated and unseated events and entertainment will allow 25% or 75-person capacity. Guests can attend only with members of one’s household and must maintain six feet of space from other groups.

Boulder and Broomfield were both taken to a stricter position on the orange level of the COVID-19 dial less than two weeks ago, which at the time was the most restrictive status before a full stay-at-home order. Larimer County has also seen its warning level on the dial increase this month, but not to the same extent as the counties to the south.