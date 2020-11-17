Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Boulder, Broomfield again rising on state’s COVID restriction level

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Boulder and Broomfield counties are part of the 15 counties that state health authorities will impose additional restrictions on Friday, as the state as a whole continues to see spiking COVID-19 caseloads.

Gov. Jared Polis announced several counties, including Boulder, will enter the Red Level of Colorado’s COVID-19 dial, which imposes the following:

 

  • The county’s variances on state-mandated restrictions are cancelled.
  • Personal gatherings of any size will not be allowed.
  • High schools are suggested to use hybrid or remote learning.
  • Restaurants will go from being allowed to operate at 25% capacity or 50 people to closing indoor dining. Curbside delivery and to-go is still permitted, and outdoor restaurant seating is allowed with a group from a single household.
  • Last call for on-premises alcohol sales moves from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Office capacity moves from 25% to 10%; with remote work strongly encouraged when possible.
  • Gym capacity moves from 25% to 10% capacity or a maximum 10 people indoors per room or outdoors. Reservations are now required.
  • Indoor events and entertainment will be closed.
  • Outdoor seated and unseated events and entertainment will allow 25% or 75-person capacity. Guests can attend only with members of one’s household and must maintain six feet of space from other groups.

Boulder and Broomfield were both taken to a stricter position on the orange level of the COVID-19 dial less than two weeks ago, which at the time was the most restrictive status before a full stay-at-home order. Larimer County has also seen its warning level on the dial increase this month, but not to the same extent as the counties to the south.


 