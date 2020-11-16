Rehab, group home planned for former September School site in Boulder

BOULDER — The former site of the September School at the corner of Walnut and 19th streets could be revived to serve as a drug rehabilitation and group home facility.

Boulder’s Planning Board is set Thursday to review plans to renovate the historic home — built in 1873 or 1874, it’s one of the oldest surviving homes in Boulder, according to the city — and a nearly 15,000-square foot addition.

The home will have addiction treatment and gathering spaces on the ground floor and residential rooms above, while the three-story addition will have rooms, a kitchen and community shared space, planning documents show.

Rubicon Development LLC is the owner-representative for the site review.

The purpose of the center, according to a planning memo, is to provide an “addiction recovery facility for short-term overnight stays under custodial care for persons recently recovered from drug or alcohol abuse in order to help them successfully re-integrate into their community.”

The 1902 Walnut St. site “will be reworked to create a cohesive open space design, with sidewalks, plazas, new trees and green space designed to afford residents recreation areas as well as to tie the site into the surrounding neighborhood,” the memo said. “The building is designed to be complimentary yet distinct from the existing home, work with the solar fence and be compatible with the surroundings.”

The construction timeline estimates the facility could be occupied by late next year.

The September School, a private high school founded in 1973 that celebrates inclusivity, openness and critical thinking and caters to students who may have struggled to find academic or social success at more traditional schools, recently moved to a new location at 96 Arapahoe Ave.

