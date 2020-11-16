Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Polis expected to call lawmakers back for economy-focused special session

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER– Legislative leaders and Gov. Jared Polis are in discussions for a special session which would recall legislators to the Capitol later this month.

The Colorado Sun reports the session would likely focus on enacting a nearly-$1.3 billion stimulus package laid out by Polis earlier this month along with the annual governor’s budget proposal.


 