Polis expected to call lawmakers back for economy-focused special session

DENVER– Legislative leaders and Gov. Jared Polis are in discussions for a special session which would recall legislators to the Capitol later this month.
The Colorado Sun reports the session would likely focus on enacting a nearly-$1.3 billion stimulus package laid out by Polis earlier this month along with the annual governor’s budget proposal.
Sponsored Content
Patients Win When Health Insurers and Providers Work Together
See how UnitedHealthcare has focused on developing a collaborative network of care providers to deliver on what Colorado companies are seeking: health care that’s higher quality, more affordable and more accessible for their employees.