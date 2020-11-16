Innosphere leads $1.35M seed round in Arizona health records company

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. and FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures has led a $1.35 million seed round in Arizona-based software maker Heads Up Health.

In a statement Monday, the Fort Collins-based accelerator said it led the round comprised of seven investors, but did not disclose exactly how much it invested. The company, which is registered as phase2body Inc., has not disclosed the round in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Monday morning. However, it said that the round was entirely made from equity offerings.

John Smith, a general partner at Innosphere, will join Heads Up’s board as part of the deal.

Heads Up Health is developing web and mobile applications that share data from health tracking devices worn by a patient to their medical provider’s electronic health records system in a manner compliant with federal health privacy laws. It claims more than 30,000 users in more than 60 countries.

The company intends to use the funding to hire more sales staff and develop additional features in the software.

