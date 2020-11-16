Grateful Dead-themed brewery opens in central Denver

DENVER– Fans of the prolific jam band The Grateful Dead have a new spot to congregate in central Denver.
BusinessDen reports So Many Roads Brewery and Museum, named after one of the band’s albums, took over the spot vacated by the now-defunct Renegade Brewing Co.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.