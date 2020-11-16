Downtown Colorado names Loveland’s The Foundry as best new building

LOVELAND– Downtown Colorado, an advocacy group for Main Street districts across the state, has given its top award to The Foundry in downtown Loveland.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports The Foundry was given the award in the “Projects with New Building” category.
