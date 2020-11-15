Tri-State Generation posts third-quarter revenue of $401.6M

WESTMINSTER — Wholesale power supplier Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association Inc. reported operating revenue of $401.6 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $399 million for the same period a year ago.

The company, which supplies power to Brighton-based United Power and 41 other cooperatives in four Western states, reported $45 million in income attributable to the association for the most-recent quarter, down from $55.1 million a year ago.

Tri-State last week announced plans to reduce emissions associated with its wholesale electricity sales by 80% by 2030, up from a prior goal of 70% reduction by that date.