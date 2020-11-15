Broomfield spinal clinic changes name, focus

BROOMFIELD — A Broomfield-based chiropractic and spinal-injury clinic has changed its name.

Vitality Spine and Health now operates as Broomfield Spine + Injury. The clinic is located at 2095 W. Sixth Ave., Suite 105.

Lead chiropractor Nicholas Manteris said in a prepared statement that the new name reflects the clinic’s transition from a wellness facility to a chiropractic clinic that “is now fully equipped to care for trauma-related injuries,” including pain management.

“When we started our name truly reflected our intention to be a helpful wellness clinic,” Manteris said, with the clinic offering spine therapies, nutrition, exercise, and other services. But with most of the facility’s patients having been injured in car accidents, Manteris opted to change the clinic’s focus toward treating acute, not chronic, injuries.