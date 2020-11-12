Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



TeamSnap names new VP of engineering

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — TeamSnap Inc., a sport management platform based in Boulder, has named Seth Sakamoto as its new vice president of engineering.

Seth Sakamoto, vice president of engineering for TeamSnap.

Sakamoto will lead TeamSnap’s expanded engineering and software development team to help manage a growing demand from sports and recreational clubs, teams and leagues. TeamSnap’s platform serves more than 24 million users and 3 million sports teams worldwide. Most recently, TeamSnap released Health Check, a COVID-19 screening feature that has seen over 6 million completed screenings since launch in August

Sakamoto is a computer engineer and technology executive who worked more than 20 years as an executive in a range of startups. He has led engineering for companies such as Intuit, TuneIn, Hipmunk, Mixmax, Constant Contact and Envoy.  

