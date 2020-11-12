TeamSnap names new VP of engineering

BOULDER — TeamSnap Inc., a sport management platform based in Boulder, has named Seth Sakamoto as its new vice president of engineering.

Sakamoto will lead TeamSnap’s expanded engineering and software development team to help manage a growing demand from sports and recreational clubs, teams and leagues. TeamSnap’s platform serves more than 24 million users and 3 million sports teams worldwide. Most recently, TeamSnap released Health Check, a COVID-19 screening feature that has seen over 6 million completed screenings since launch in August

Sakamoto is a computer engineer and technology executive who worked more than 20 years as an executive in a range of startups. He has led engineering for companies such as Intuit, TuneIn, Hipmunk, Mixmax, Constant Contact and Envoy.

