Scotts absorbs Boulder hydroponics firm

BOULDER — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE: SMG) and AeroGrow International Inc. (OTCQB: AERO) executed a merger agreement this week, the culmination of months of negotiations and a seven-year relationship between the two firms.
Scotts, which already owned about 80.5% of AeroGrow’s 34,328,036 outstanding shares of common stock, took over the remaining shares for $3 each.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Scotts offered $1.75 for the outstanding shares, which sent Aerogrow’s stock price plunging from as high as $5.74 per share — close to the firm’s 52-week high — to $3.13 to close trading on the following Thursday.
The price has hovered around $3 per share since that dive.
Even before the acquisition, Scotts effectively controlled AeroGrow’s board of directors, as that five-member body “is composed of three members who are affiliated with Scotts Miracle-Gro and two members who are not affiliated with Scotts Miracle-Gro,” according to a regulatory disclosure.
The independent directors formed a special committee and hired Stifel Financial Corp. to evaluate the offer and alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
The letter of intent, dated Oct. 1, “was approved by the AeroGrow board of directors after a recommendation from the special committee of the board consisting of the independent directors,” AeroGrow’s regulatory disclosure said. “The special committee made the recommendation after consultation with Stifel, which has acted as the financial advisor to the special committee.”
As a result of the acquisition, AeroGrow is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Scotts.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
