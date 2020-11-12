Gogo looks to “rebuild our balance sheet” after Q3 losses

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), a Chicago-based in-flight broadband connectivity firm with a major business unit headquartered in Broomfield, posted losses of more than $80 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, a period that saw the firm begin the process of offloading its commercial aviation business.

The quarterly loss of $0.11 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77, but revenues — $66.5 million — missed Wall Street projections by more than 40%.

This summer, Gogo sold off its commercial aviation unit to Intelsat S.A. (OTC: INTEQ) for $400 million.

That unit provided wireless internet systems to airlines. The business aviation unit, which equips private planes with broadband, remains under Gogo’s control.

Gogo’s Broomfield office, home to about 300 employees, is the business aviation unit headquarters.

The Intelsat sale “will not have an impact on the Broomfield office, and we will not be folded into Chicago,” Gogo spokesman Dave Mellin told BizWest in September. “If anything, the headquarters for the business will likely move to Broomfield at some point in the future. The company will have a singular focus on the business aviation market servicing business aircraft.”

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure this week, the Intelsat deal has cleared antitrust reviews and is on track to close in Q1 2021.

Just weeks after the Intelsat acquisition was announced, Gogo began taking precautions against a potential hostile takeover. The firm adopted a shareholder rights plan known as a poison pill to help protect certain assets — namely tax breaks from large net operating loss carry-forwards — from a takeover.

“The transaction will give us the ability to de-lever, generate positive free cash flow, take advantage of our substantial NOL carryforwards, and invest in strengthening our business aviation franchise,” Gogo CEO Oakleigh Thorne said in a prepared statement. “The rapid recovery in BA is a testament to the strength of our business.”

Gogo has more than $800 million in federal tax NOLs and interest expense carryforwards that will reduce income tax expense in the future, according to its earnings report.

To “provide buffer liquidity,” Gogo entered into an agreement this month to issue $50 million in new debt due in 2024.

“Our priorities are to close the Intelsat transaction, focus on BA’s long-term growth opportunities and rebuild our balance sheet,” Gogo CFO Barry Rowan said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we expect to de-lever and meaningfully lower our cost of capital through a comprehensive refinancing.”

