Geocann adds research doctor to its Fort Collins operation

FORT COLLINS — Dr. Michael Davidson has joined Geocann LLC, a Fort Collins cannabis company, as its head of innovation, technology and clinical research. He will focus on health solutions proven through well-designed clinical studies.

Davidson is an expert on statins, novel lipid-lowering drugs, and omega-3 essential fatty acids. He has coordinated more than 1,000 clinical trials and published more than 250 articles for leading medical journals.

“Geocann’s initial cannabis research has set the benchmark for what’s demanded in an ever-evolving industry with implications and opportunities in a wide range of product applications such as nutritionals, pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals and medical devices,” Davidson said in a written statement. “I’m honored to lead our efforts in new research with a vision to make a significant impact that adds value to Geocann, our global brand partners and the industry as a whole.”

Davidson founded the Chicago Center for Clinical Research (now owned by Radiant Research Inc.), which became the largest investigator site in the United States under Davidson’s leadership. He was the co-founder and chief medical officer of Omthera Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Astra Zeneca Pharmaceutical in 2013 for $443 million. Most recently, he founded Corvidia Therapeutics in 2014 where he also served as the chief scientific officer prior to it being acquired for $2.1 billion by Novo Nordisk in June 2020.

“Dr. Davidson’s experience and leadership will help guide our research and clinical study success that address the unmet needs of the hemp and cannabis industry,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann. “Our goal is to provide innovative product solutions that are differentiated by patented drug delivery system technology and validated with first-to-market scientific evidence. While new cannabis markets are opening in the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, and Australia, among others, we are keenly focused on expanding the depth of supporting science to increase our value proposition and protect our market leadership position in innovation and novel product solutions.”

Lopez said the company created the position to provide medical leadership in a business sector that is still in its infancy. “Davidson will offer invaluable experience in clinical study design, the review of scientific manuscripts and publications, and maintaining a laser focus on introducing the newest cannabis breakthroughs and how they relate to conditions such as pain, sleep, opioid-reduction, anxiety, and much more,” Lopez said.

