Elder Construction to collect turkeys for holidays

By BizWest Staff — 

WINDSOR — Elder Construction Inc. at 7380 Greendale Road in Windsor will collect frozen turkeys from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The turkeys will be donated to the Food Bank of Larimer County to be given to families needing food for holiday meals.

Elder will provide breakfast burritos and mini sandwiches to people who make contributions.

 

