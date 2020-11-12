Elder Construction to collect turkeys for holidays

WINDSOR — Elder Construction Inc. at 7380 Greendale Road in Windsor will collect frozen turkeys from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The turkeys will be donated to the Food Bank of Larimer County to be given to families needing food for holiday meals.

Sponsored Content Don’t let workers’ comp cost you more

Pinnacol Assurance does just one thing and does it better than anyone: provide caring workers’ compensation protection to Colorado employers and employees. Read More

Elder will provide breakfast burritos and mini sandwiches to people who make contributions.