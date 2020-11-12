Balfour Lavender named finalist in design competition

LOUISVILLE — Balfour Senior Living’s “Balfour at Lavender Farms” was named finalist in the specialty design category of the 40th annual Gold Key Awards for Excellence in Hospitality Design.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.
The design team included Boulder-based architecture firm DTJ Design and Balfour Interiors LLC, Balfour’s in-house interior design firm. The 57-unit, licensed, assisted-living project is owned and operated in a joint venture between Welltower Inc. and Louisville-based Balfour Senior Living LLC.
The “modern farmhouse” design features a rustic materials palette with rough-hewn beams and anodized iron openings as well as extensive lavender plantings, a large fountain and direct access to Boulder County’s Parks and Open Space. It is also the first solar powered senior living project in the country. The property, built on the site of the historic Hecla Mine, includes an interpretive plaque at the mine shaft opening, use of excavated materials in the interior design and an extensive historical photo and artifact installation depicting the importance of mining to the area.
Balfour at Lavender Farms was one of 350 submissions for the Gold Key award. Finalists are selected for their influential and innovative design in the competitive international hospitality industry. Winners will be announced on Dec. 14. Both winners and finalists will be featured in the Winter 2020 issue of Boutique Design magazine.
Other finalists in the specialty design category included the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors professional basketball team in San Francisco and The Four Seasons’ Macau hotel and resort.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LOUISVILLE — Balfour Senior Living’s “Balfour at Lavender Farms” was named finalist in the specialty design category of the 40th annual Gold Key Awards for Excellence in Hospitality Design.
Sponsored Content
Four Ways COVID-19 is Changing Health Care – Now and in the Future
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
The design team included Boulder-based architecture firm DTJ Design and Balfour Interiors LLC, Balfour’s in-house interior design firm. The 57-unit, licensed, assisted-living project is owned and operated in a joint venture between Welltower Inc. and Louisville-based Balfour Senior Living LLC.
The “modern farmhouse” design features a rustic materials palette with rough-hewn beams and anodized iron openings as well as extensive lavender plantings, a large fountain and direct access to Boulder County’s Parks and Open Space. It is also the first solar powered senior living project in the country. The property, built on the site of the historic Hecla Mine, includes an interpretive plaque at the mine shaft opening, use of excavated materials in the interior design and an extensive historical photo and artifact installation depicting the importance of mining to the area.
Balfour at Lavender Farms was one of 350 submissions for the Gold Key award. Finalists are selected for their influential and innovative design in the competitive international hospitality industry. Winners will be announced on Dec. 14. Both winners and finalists will be featured in the Winter 2020 issue of Boutique Design magazine.
Other finalists in the specialty design category…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.