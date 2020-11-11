Wyoming industrial-parts company buys Fort Collins building

FORT COLLINS — A Wyoming-based industrial-parts distribution company has acquired a flex/industrial building in Fort Collins, where it plans to open a new store.
PT Hose & Bearing, a trade name for Cheyenne-based Wyoming Bearing and Supply LLC, purchased the 7,574-square-foot property at 846 SE Frontage Road for $1.6 million and will occupy the building.
PT Hose also operates a 7,500-square-foot retail operation at 1543 First Ave. in Greeley, along with stores in Cheyenne and Gering, Nebraska.
Blake Hinchley, district manager for the company, said the Greeley operation has been open for about three years and has done well.
He said the Fort Collins property’s location off Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 14 was attractive to the company, along with his past relationships in the market, having worked for a competitor for 28 years.
“After I was given the opportunity to start this branch up [Greeley], we had plans on growing and expanding, and that’s just going to be the next location that we go to, Fort Collins,” he said.
PT Hose/Wyoming Bearing provides hydraulics, bearings, motors, hoses and other industrial equipment. Customers come from a wide variety of industrial and manufacturing sectors, including HVAC, sand and gravel operations, agricultural, manufacturing and robotics, Hinchley said.
“There’s demand for what we supply in just about every industry that’s out there,” he said.
Hinchley said the Greeley store employs five people, with the Fort Collins store starting out with two or three employees. The Fort Collins store is expected to open by the end of next week, he said.
The seller of the Fort Collins property, RSW Holdings LLC, was represented by Jared Goodman, director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Fort Collins office.
“This is a very attractive modern facility that is conveniently located at the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and Mulberry crossroads, allowing for quick access to all of Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming,” Goodman said in a press release. “With the property’s strong attributes and a Fort Collins location, we were also able to achieve our target pricing.”
The building was constructed in 2017 and features four 14-foot doors and a 16-foot height.
