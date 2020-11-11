Namaste Solar chips in $10K to Keep the Lights on Colorado campaign 

BOULDER — Namaste Solar Electric Inc. is contributing $10,000 to Energy
Outreach Colorado, a Denver-based nonprofit group helping to support those struggling to pay utility bills.
Energy Outreach’s Keep the Lights on Colorado campaign will run through Dec. 3, and funds raised will “to provide community solar subscriptions to families in need,” according to a Namaste news release. “Community solar gardens are centrally located solar systems that people can gain access to through subscriptions. They’re a great option for people wishing to go solar but are unable to afford a system on their own. These subscriptions provide long-term stability in the form of monthly bill credits that reduce the burden of home energy costs and free up dollars for other basic needs for these families — all while utilizing the cost-saving and environmental benefits of clean solar energy.”
To learn more, visit www.namastesolar.com/keep-the-lights-on-co.
