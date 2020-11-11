Greeley Best Western receives one of five design awards

GREELEY — The Best Western Greeley received the Best Western Champion Design Award, an honor recognizing properties that demonstrate exemplary levels of design, service and support of the brand.

The award was presented this week at Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ first-ever virtual convention in front of a large virtual audience consisting of hoteliers across the company’s brand portfolio. To receive a champion design award, a property’s design and aesthetic is judged by an independent panel of design professionals. The hotels must also be in the top 40 percentile for quality assurance and meet membership requirements to qualify.

The Best Western Greeley was one of only five hotels in North America to receive the award.

“Providing an attractive and exceptionally designed hotel product is a key component to delivering a superior guest experience,” Peter Kwong, chairman of the board of directors for Best Western, said in a press release.

Best Western Greeley is located at 2563 W. 29th St. It is a 64-room hotel with an indoor heated pool, outdoor patio area with barbecue grills, fitness center, free Wi-Fi and free breakfast.

